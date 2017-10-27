FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurowings wins pilot union backing to speed up hiring
2017年10月27日 / 下午2点50分 / 更新于 1 天前

Eurowings wins pilot union backing to speed up hiring

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s budget unit Eurowings said on Friday it has reached a deal with pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit that will allow it to hire experienced new crew in Germany at short notice, such as from insolvent Air Berlin.

Eurowings had already reached a similar deal with unions representing cabin crew staff that takes into account applicants’ previous experience.

While Lufthansa is taking on staff as part of a deal to buy Air Berlin units Niki and LGW, it needs around 240 new pilots for a further 24 aircraft. The Air Berlin deal will mainly be used to grow Eurowings. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims)

