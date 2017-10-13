FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IAG CEO sees "significant" competition issues with Lufthansa/Air Berlin deal
2017年10月13日

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British Airways parent IAG sees significant competition issues with a deal for Lufthansa to buy large parts of Air Berlin, its chief executive said on Friday.

“We did make a bid for Air Berlin, but our view was that Lufthansa was always going to get it,” IAG CEO Willie Walsh said on the sidelines of the CAPA global summit in London.

“We will watch carefully because we think there are significant competition issues,” he said, also saying it was unclear to him what was happening with easyJet, which is also in talks for Air Berlin assets, but has not yet agreed a deal. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Alistair Smout; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

