FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa board approves plans to grow Eurowings
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 下午1点05分 / 22 天前

Lufthansa board approves plans to grow Eurowings

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s supervisory board has approved plans by the airline to invest in up to 61 additional planes for its Eurowings budget arm, seeking to fill the gap left by insolvent German rival Air Berlin .

The investment in purchasing and leasing 41 A320 single aisle jets and 20 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 planes will total around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) and is partly dependent on a successful conclusion of talks to take over assets from Air Berlin, Lufthansa said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8479 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below