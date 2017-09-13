FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German minister asks Air Berlin pilots to keep planes in sky
2017年9月13日 / 上午11点06分 / 1 个月前

German minister asks Air Berlin pilots to keep planes in sky

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt appealed to pilots on Wednesday to not complicate efforts to rescue insolvent Air Berlin by calling in sick in high numbers.

“I can only appeal to all to let sanity prevail once again and allow the flights to take place,” Dobrindt said in a statement in Berlin. “I believe a lengthy period of non-flying would mean additional difficulties for the administrators.”

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-biggest airline, is set to be carved up, most likely among several buyers, with binding offers due this Friday.

The airline filed for bankruptcy protection last month after its biggest shareholder, Etihad Airways, withdrew funding following years of losses. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)

