FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unacceptable for pilots to put Air Berlin fate at risk -minister
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 中午12点16分 / 1 个月前

Unacceptable for pilots to put Air Berlin fate at risk -minister

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday it is “completely unacceptable” for pilots at Air Berlin to put the airline’s fate at risk by calling in sick in unusually high numbers.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-biggest airline, is set to be carved up, most likely among several buyers, with binding offers due this Friday.

“I think Air Berlin is in a decidedly difficult situation at the moment and the pilots, with their behaviour, are putting at risk a reasonable handover or sale. That is unacceptable,” Nahles told Reuters in a television interview.

“And I say, quite clearly: 8,000 employees depend on this company. They should not be taken hostage to serve the interests of some pilots.” (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below