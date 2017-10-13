FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian competition authority concerned about Lufthansa monopoly in Vienna
2017年10月13日

Austrian competition authority concerned about Lufthansa monopoly in Vienna

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Austria’s competition authority BWB sees Lufthansa gain anti-competitive dominance on many routes in Vienna after the agreed takeover of Air Berlin’s Niki unit and plans to voice its concerns in Brussels, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The German airline signed a 210 million euro ($249 million)deal to buy large parts of insolvent Air Berlin on Thursday, which includes the takeover of the Austrian leisure airline.

“We see an anti-competitive Lufthansa monopoly in Vienna on many routes after the takeover of Fly Niki,” the competition authority’s spokeswoman said. “We will voice our concern about the takeover at the European Commission.” (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

