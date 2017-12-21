FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa says 33 planes to move to Eurowings after LGW deal approved
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 21, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 4 days ago

Lufthansa says 33 planes to move to Eurowings after LGW deal approved

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The fleet of Lufthansa’s budget unit Eurowings will rise by 33 planes after the European Commission approved a deal for the German group to buy LGW, a unit of insolvent carrier Air Berlin.

The acquisition will see 20 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 and 13 Airbus A320 aircraft join Eurowings, while all LGW employees will move across too, Lufthansa said in a statement on Thursday.

The formal closing of the deal is expected in January, it added. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tom Sims)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below