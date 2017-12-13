FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Niki Lauda says still interested in buying Niki
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
December 13, 2017 / 4:09 PM / a day ago

Niki Lauda says still interested in buying Niki

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Former motor racing driver Niki Lauda is still interested in buying back the Niki subsidiary of collapsed airline Air Berlin, but said it would need a fresh start on the basis of insolvency proceeding, he told Reuters on Wednesday.

Lufthansa dropped plans to buy Niki on Wednesday, and Lauda said he expected the airline to file for insolvency within two days as a result.

“Of course I am still interested in Niki,” Lauda said.

“The price one must pay for an insolvent airline is lower than that of one that is still flying,” he said, when asked about how much he was willing to offer. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

