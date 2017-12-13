FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria will repatriate any stranded Niki passengers, ministry says
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 13, 2017 / 4:49 PM / a day ago

Austria will repatriate any stranded Niki passengers, ministry says

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Austrian government has agreed to repatriate any passengers of Air Berlin unit Niki stranded abroad by cancelled return flights, a Transport Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa has abandoned plans to buy Niki after the European Commission told Lufthansa that it would not allow the deal, meaning Niki could join the list of Europe’s collapsed airlines this year.

“(Chancellery Minister Thomas) Drozda, (Finance Minister Hans Joerg) Schelling and (Transport Minister Joerg) Leichtfried agreed to repatriate stranded passengers as quickly as possible,” the spokesman said.

“The repatriation offer applies to any Niki flights that have been cancelled due to the current situation, independent of any insolvency,” he added.

Several Niki flights scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled but those cancellations were long-standing and unrelated to any insolvency, a Vienna Airport spokesman said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below