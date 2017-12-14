FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian government considering bridge loan to airline Niki -minister
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 14, 2017 / 11:30 AM / a day ago

Austrian government considering bridge loan to airline Niki -minister

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Austria’s transport ministry is holding “very good” discussions with the finance minister on providing a bridge loan to Air Berlin unit Niki, which has filed for insolvency protection, the transport minister said on Thursday.

“There are deliberations to do something with bridge financing, under certain circumstances, but this must be examined concretely - on the one hand insofar as the volume is concerned, on the other the legal situation,” Joerg Leichtfried said on ORF radio.

“In this respect there are very, very good talks ongoing with the finance minister.” (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below