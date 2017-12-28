FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One bidder still interested in buying airline Niki, Lauda pulls out
December 28, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - One bidder is left in what was a four-party competition to take over Air Berlin’s insolvent Austrian airline Niki, its administrator said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Former Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, the airline’s founder, was quoted as saying on the website of Austrian newspaper Die Presse that he was no longer a bidder.

Other bidders included IAG, the owner of British Airways and low-cost carrier Vueling, British tour operator Thomas Cook and tour operator TUI, according to sources and German newspapers respectively. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

