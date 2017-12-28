FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-One bidder remains in takeover talks for Niki, Lauda pulls out
频道
专题
香港股市有力再闯高峰 惟美国加息缩表阴霾恐遏制下半年升势
狗年展望
香港股市有力再闯高峰 惟美国加息缩表阴霾恐遏制下半年升势
焦点：小米扮先锋 香港IPO市场冀望重量级中国科技股接力登场
深度分析
焦点：小米扮先锋 香港IPO市场冀望重量级中国科技股接力登场
苹果为iPhone降速风波致歉 主动降低替换电池价格
国际财经
苹果为iPhone降速风波致歉 主动降低替换电池价格
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 28, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-One bidder remains in takeover talks for Niki, Lauda pulls out

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

VIENNA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - One bidder is left in what was a four-party competition to take over Air Berlin’s insolvent Austrian airline Niki, its administrator said in an emailed statement on Thursday, adding the deal should be completed within days.

Former Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, the airline’s founder, was quoted as saying on the website of Austrian newspaper Die Presse that he was no longer a potential buyer.

Other bidders included IAG, the owner of British Airways and low-cost carrier Vueling, British tour operator Thomas Cook and tour operator TUI, according to sources and German newspapers respectively.

Die Presse said, without citing sources, that IAG was likely to be the last bidder. IAG and Thomas Cook’s unit Condor declined to comment on Thursday. TUI was not immediately available to comment.

“The provisional creditors’ committee for Niki (...) today decided to continue sales negotiations for the business operations of the company exclusively with one bidder for now. (The committee) tasked the provisional administrator Floether to conclusively negotiate the purchase contract over the coming days,” Floether’s spokesman said in the statement.

He declined to give further details.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, additional reporting by Andy Bruce and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below