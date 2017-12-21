FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Niki Lauda submitted offer for insolvent airline Niki
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
December 21, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 4 days ago

Niki Lauda submitted offer for insolvent airline Niki

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Former motor racing driver Niki Lauda has submitted an offer for the insolvent Austrian airline Niki, which he founded in 2003, a spokeswoman for Lauda said on Thursday.

Niki filed for insolvency last week after Germany’s Lufthansa, which is buying other parts of Air Berlin , scrapped plans to buy Niki, grounding the airline’s fleet and stranding thousands of passengers.

“I can confirm that Niki Lauda handed in an offer (for Niki),” she said. “I can’t say how much he offered.”

Asked whether he made the bid alone or whether he teamed up with another interested party, she said she did not know. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below