FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Seattle airport
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 下午5点39分 / 2 个月前

Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Seattle airport

Tom James

1 分钟阅读

SEATTLE, June 8 (Reuters) - An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.

The crew aboard the Bombardier Inc Dash 8 plane reported seeing light smoke inside the cabin on the plane's scheduled flight to Seattle from Calgary, and declared an emergency before landing at the airport, according to airport spokesman Perry Cooper.

All passengers were evacuated by the airport's fire department as a precaution, Cooper said, and no injuries were reported.

Airport crews were notified of the emergency about 15 minutes before landing, Cooper said.

He added that the cause of the smoke is under investigation. He declined to say how many passengers were evacuated.

The Dash 8 is a short- and medium-range turboprop plane which can carry between 37 and 86 people, depending on the model, according to Bombardier's website. (Reporting by Tom James; Editing by Patrick Enright and Bill Rigby)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below