FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Canada profit more than doubles on tax gain
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 上午10点11分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Air Canada profit more than doubles on tax gain

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, said its third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by an income tax gain.

Net earnings rose to C$1.79 billion ($1.41 billion), or C$6.44 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$768 million, or C$2.74 per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a net income tax recovery of C$793 million in the latest quarter.

Air Canada said operating revenue rose to C$4.88 billion from C$4.45 billion due to higher passenger traffic. ($1 = C$1.2694) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below