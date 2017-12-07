FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年12月7日 / 凌晨1点06分 / 1 天前

Air New Zealand cancels flights due to Rolls-Royce engine issues

1 分钟阅读

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday said it would cancel and delay some international flights over the coming weeks because engines on its Boeing Co 787-9 jets manufactured by Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC required early maintenance.

Rolls-Royce did not have spare engines available while the maintenance work was being undertaken, Air New Zealand said in an announcement to the stock exchange.

”Air New Zealand will be focused on finding replacement aircraft capacity,“ the airline said. ”At this stage we do not anticipate any change to current guidance. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)

