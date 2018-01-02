FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbnb says court dismisses Aimco lawsuit
January 2, 2018

Airbnb says court dismisses Aimco lawsuit

1 分钟阅读

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Airbnb said a U.S district court dismissed a lawsuit by Apartment Investment & Management Co that claimed the short-term rental website allowed tenants to break their lease agreements through unauthorized sublets.

The REIT claimed tenants frustrated with Airbnb left Aimco properties and also alleged Airbnb activities caused its properties “reputational harm”.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision that ensures Airbnb can continue to support tenant hosts who use our platform to help pay the bills,” the home rental site said following the win. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

