FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 20, 2018 / 2:26 PM / 更新于 7 hours ago

Qatar Airways CEO says UN aviation body needs to do more over Gulf crisis

1 分钟阅读

TOULOUSE, France, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) body needs to do more to resolve restrictions on air routes stemming from the Gulf crisis, Qatar Airways’ boss said on Tuesday.

Last year, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, saying the country supports regional foe Iran and Islamists - a charge Qatar denies.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker also told reporters that he believed his airline could nevertheless sustain itself, even if the Gulf crisis dragged on.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below