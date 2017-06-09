FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Airbus sees 20-yr demand for 34,899 jets, trims traffic growth
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月9日 / 早上6点25分 / 2 个月前

Airbus sees 20-yr demand for 34,899 jets, trims traffic growth

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOULOUSE, France, June 9 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus on Friday revised down its average traffic growth forecast to 4.4 percent a year as it predicted 34,899 new passenger and freight aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years.

The annual traffic growth forecast, revised down from 4.5 percent a year ago, reflects a maturing of some markets but masks an increase in air travel that supports an increase in the rolling 20-year delivery forecast from 33,070 jets a year ago.

Airbus gave the figures in a presentation ahead of a media briefing.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leigh Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below