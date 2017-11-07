FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former CIT air leasing boss to run Airbus Americas
2017年11月7日 / 下午2点54分 / 更新于 15 小时前

Former CIT air leasing boss to run Airbus Americas

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Tuesday it had appointed aircraft industry veteran Jeff Knittel to be the next head of its American operations, starting in 2018.

Knittel is a high-profile figure in the aircraft leasing industry and until recently served as president of CIT Transportation Finance, up until its $10 billion acquisition by Dublin-based Avolon.

He will join the European company on January 12 next year as chairman and chief executive of Airbus Americas, Airbus said.

He will combine the roles of Barry Eccleston, the unit’s chief executive who plans to retire next February, and Allan McArtor, its chairman who will maintain an honorary role. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

