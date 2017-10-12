FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus board carried out management review amid compliance row -sources
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 上午9点37分 / 7 天前

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The board of Europe’s Airbus ordered out a private review of top management before backing Chief Executive Tom Enders to complete a sensitive compliance shake-up in the face of European corruption probes, two people familiar with the matter said.

The assessment of the group’s top executives was carried out over the summer and was commissioned to evaluate whether senior managers played any role that created risks for the company. No such evidence was discovered, the people said.

The move highlights efforts being taken by the board to restore stability after months of turmoil caused by external and internal investigations into suspect payments to intermediaries.

“The board carried out its own assessment of the senior management,” said one of the people.

Airbus had no immediate comment.

Enders told staff in a letter obtained by Reuters last week that he and legal counsel John Harrison had the board’s unanimous backing to “lead us through the process of bringing this issue to closure”. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

