Airbus board says has full confidence in CEO Tom Enders
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日 / 上午9点52分 / 6 天前

Airbus board says has full confidence in CEO Tom Enders

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The board of Airbus expressed confidence on Thursday in Chief Executive Tom Enders as the aerospace group faces UK and French probes into suspected corruption at its planemaking subsidiary, along with an Austrian probe into a 2003 fighter deal.

In a statement, it defended the management’s decision to report irregularities in its own filings on the use of intermediaries to UK authorities in 2016, since when it has been under investigation by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office.

“These decisions were made with the board’s unanimous approval and actions were all directed by Tom Enders, the company’s CEO,” the statement said.

“The Board has full trust and confidence in Tom and depends on his leadership to continue the transformation of the company and in particular our compliance program alongside our General Counsel, John Harrison,” it added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

