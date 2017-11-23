FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus CEO questioned in Kazakh deal investigation - reports
频道
专题
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
英国退欧
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
深度分析
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月23日 / 下午1点47分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Airbus CEO questioned in Kazakh deal investigation - reports

2 分钟阅读

* Airbus: fully co-operating with authorities

* Airbus: no further comment to make on matter

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French anti-corruption investigators questioned Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders and three other company executives as witnesses in an investigation centred on the sale of satellites to Kazakhstan in 2010, according to media reports on Thursday.

Enders was interviewed in early October by anti-corruption investigators in Nanterre, close to Paris, as was Chairman Denis Ranque, Mediapart, France Inter and Der Spiegel reported.

Authorities are probing an alleged suspect payment linked to the satellite deal, Mediapart reported, adding that Enders and the other executives were not alleged to have any role in it.

“We have no comment to make other than that we are fully co-operating with authorities,” a spokesman for Airbus said.

Enders is grappling with scrutiny over Airbus’s sales practices after the company uncovered inaccuracies in its filings to U.S. regulators over arms technology sales. That came on top of existing bribery investigations in France and Britain over the use of middlemen in jetliner sales.

France and Germany each hold 11 percent of Airbus.

France’s finance minister said recently that Enders had the confidence of Airbus’s board, while the German government has also rebuffed speculation about Enders’s future. (Reporting by Sarah White and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Adrian Croft)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below