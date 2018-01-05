FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus in talks to sell at least 100 jets to China -sources
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
January 5, 2018 / 1:56 PM / a day ago

Airbus in talks to sell at least 100 jets to China -sources

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Airbus is in talks to sell 100 or more jetliners to China during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing next week, people familiar with the negotiations said.

Macron plans to visit on January 8-10, accompanied by 50 company executives including planemaking officials from Airbus.

The value of a deal for around 100 aircraft would be over $10 billion at list prices, but could rise sharply depending on the breakdown between single-aisle and wide-body jets.

The total number of aircraft has yet to be agreed and has historically depended on last-minute commercial negotiations that coincide with such diplomatic visits.

China’s central purchasing agency, China Aviation Supplies Holding Company, did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for Airbus in China said: “Discussions with customers are always going on, but we do not comment on speculation.”

In November, Boeing agreed to sell 300 planes worth $37 billion at list prices to China during a state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Brenda Goh, Michel Rose; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)

