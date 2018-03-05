Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Airbus has set a divisional target of tripling the services revenues generated by its main commercial aircraft business to $10 billion a year by 2025, industry sources said.

The goal is part of a set of objectives which also focus on 80 percent on-time deliveries and limiting the number of aircraft quality problems, they said, citing internal postings.

Like rival Boeing, Airbus aims to increase the amount of revenue it gains from services rather than manufacturing, in a bid to emulate the wider margins of third parties who traditionally control the market for repairs and services.

However it has so far given little detailed guidance on the targets by business activity.

An Airbus spokesman confirmed the $10 billion target. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)