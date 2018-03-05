FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 5, 2018 / 4:45 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Airbus has set a divisional target of tripling the services revenues generated by its main commercial aircraft business to $10 billion a year by 2025, industry sources said.

The goal is part of a set of objectives which also focus on 80 percent on-time deliveries and limiting the number of aircraft quality problems, they said, citing internal postings.

Like rival Boeing, Airbus aims to increase the amount of revenue it gains from services rather than manufacturing, in a bid to emulate the wider margins of third parties who traditionally control the market for repairs and services.

However it has so far given little detailed guidance on the targets by business activity.

An Airbus spokesman confirmed the $10 billion target. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below