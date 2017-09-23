FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus in talks to sell Premium Aerotec parts subsidiary -Die Welt
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月23日

Airbus in talks to sell Premium Aerotec parts subsidiary -Die Welt

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Airbus SE is in talks to sell a part or all of Premium Aerotec, a subsidiary that makes large plane components, Die Welt newspaper reported on Saturday.

Airbus has held talks with one possible buyer, the Canadian investor Onex, the German paper said.

Premium Aerotec generates about 2 billion euros ($2.39 billion) in revenue and employs 10,000 people, according to its website. It specializes in large and complex aircraft components for Airbus, Boeing’s B787 Dreamliner, the Eurofighter Typhoon and military transporter A400M.

“We have been faced with rumours on sales of Premium AEROTEC for more than a decade now. We simply don’t comment on them anymore as a matter of principle,” a spokesman for Airbus said.

The sale would enable Airbus to focus on end production in Europe, the United States and China, the paper said.

The paper noted that Boeing in 2005 sold a similar unit to Onex, which it owned under the name Spirit Aerosystems and listed publicly. Onex no longer has a stake in Spirit, the paper said.

$1 = 0.8370 euros Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Tim Hepher; Editing by Leslie Adler

