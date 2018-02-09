FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 8:45 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Issue identified with Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for Airbus's A320neo

1 分钟阅读

(Adds Pratt & Whitney statement, background)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - An issue has been identified on some recently delivered Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for European planemaker Airbus’s A320neo aircraft, the two companies said on Friday

Pratt & Whitney said the problem related to the knife edge seal in the High Pressure Compressor (HPC) aft hub on the PW1100G-JM engine powering the A320neo.

Airbus said it had informed affected A320neo customers and operators, adding there are currently 113 Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neo aircraft flying with 18 customers.

Pratt & Whitney said in a statement the issue affected a “a limited subpopulation of engines,” without elaborating.

Airbus said the two companies were assessing the situation and the European Aviation Safety Agency had published an Emergency Airworthiness Directive. Such a directive is issued when an unsafe condition exists that requires immediate action by an aircraft’s owner or operator. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Mark Potter)

