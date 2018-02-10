Three Indigo aircraft grounded after Pratt & Whitney engine issue

MUMBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Three Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by India’s biggest airline IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, have been grounded, due to the latest Pratt & Whitney engine issue, IndiGo said in a statement on Saturday.

The move comes after the European aviation regulator observed “several occurrences of engine in-flight shut-down (IFSD) and Rejected Take-Off (RTO) involving A320neo family aeroplanes,” India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a separate statement.

Indigo’s competitor Go Air, which also operates A320neo aircraft, is not affected by the issue, DGCA said.

“Our precautionary measure of grounding the three aircraft resulted in cancellations of some of our flights. But we feel it was the best decision in the interest of our safe and reliable operations,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Passengers have also been offered refunds, IndiGo said.