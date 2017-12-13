Airbus COO Bregier dismisses reports departure, focused on targets

TOULOUSE, France Dec 13 (Reuters) - Airbus chief operating offficer Fabrice Bregier dismissed media reports about his departure from the aerospace group, saying on Wednesday he was focused on achieving company targets.

La Tribune newspaper reported on its website that Bregier, who is number two to chief executive Tom Enders, had agreed terms for his departure in February next year, as both executives face pressure over the impact of corruption investigations.

“I am surprised by information reported by the press about my imminent departure,” Bregier said in an emailed statement from Asia, where he is visiting customers. “I only have one priority: to meet Airbus targets (including) the delivery of more than 700 aircraft this year.”

Enders also earlier played down speculation about his future. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough)