FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus COO Bregier dismisses reports departure, focused on targets
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 13, 2017 / 2:34 PM / a day ago

Airbus COO Bregier dismisses reports departure, focused on targets

1 分钟阅读

TOULOUSE, France Dec 13 (Reuters) - Airbus chief operating offficer Fabrice Bregier dismissed media reports about his departure from the aerospace group, saying on Wednesday he was focused on achieving company targets.

La Tribune newspaper reported on its website that Bregier, who is number two to chief executive Tom Enders, had agreed terms for his departure in February next year, as both executives face pressure over the impact of corruption investigations.

“I am surprised by information reported by the press about my imminent departure,” Bregier said in an emailed statement from Asia, where he is visiting customers. “I only have one priority: to meet Airbus targets (including) the delivery of more than 700 aircraft this year.”

Enders also earlier played down speculation about his future. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below