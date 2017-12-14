FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus planemaking chief Bregier to step down -sources
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
焦点：欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：日本大型制造业信心在第四季触及11年高位--央行短观调查
焦点：日本大型制造业信心在第四季触及11年高位--央行短观调查
December 14, 2017 / 7:46 PM / 更新于 12 hours ago

Airbus planemaking chief Bregier to step down -sources

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Operating Officer and planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier is expected to step down following a board meeting on Thursday to tackle management tensions at the aerospace group, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Bregier, who is in Asia visiting customers, could not be reached for comment.

Bregier, 56, is credited with stabilising industrial problems at the world’s second largest planemaker and overseeing a number of market breakthroughs but has been embroiled in a long-running power battle with Chief Executive Tom Enders.

The sources said Frenchman Bregier had sought a public expression of confidence from the French government, mirroring recent backing from Berlin for German-born Enders, in a row over responsibilities but had failed to secure such a commitment.

Airbus and the French government declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Laurence Frost)

