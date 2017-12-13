Airbus CEO Enders says no decision made on third term

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Airbus chief executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday no decision had been taken on whether he would have a third term at the helm of Europe’s largest aerospace company when his mandate expires in 2019.

Enders was speaking to Reuters after French daily Le Figaro reported that he had ruled out seeking another term.

“Reports of my demise are premature and exaggerated,” Enders said on the sidelines of an aircraft delivery ceremony in Toulouse. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Richard Lough)