FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus aims to seize jet production crown from Boeing in 2020
频道
专题
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
深度分析
德国社民党领袖呼吁党内成员支持与默克尔组建大联合政府
小米已委聘保荐人 在香港IPO可能性最大--消息
中国财经
小米已委聘保荐人 在香港IPO可能性最大--消息
焦点：海航债务问题加剧 数月未付飞机租赁款--消息
深度分析
焦点：海航债务问题加剧 数月未付飞机租赁款--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 15, 2018 / 9:43 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Airbus aims to seize jet production crown from Boeing in 2020

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Airbus is three years away from recovering leadership of the commercial aircraft market by outproducing U.S. rival Boeing, its top planemaker predicted on Monday.

Speaking to journalists after posting higher orders and deliveries in 2017, Chief Operating Officer and planemaking president Fabrice Bregier said he was prepared to bet that Airbus would deliver more airplanes than Boeing in 2020 - a feat it last achieved in 2011 - because of a record order backlog.

For 2018, he predicted deliveries would accelerate to reach close to 800 aircraft, up around 11 percent compared with annual gains of 8 percent and 4 percent in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Airbus delivered 718 jets in 2017, compared with 763 delivered by Boeing.

Bregier also expressed confidence in the ability of engine maker Pratt & Whitney to keep up with aircraft production plans after overcoming a series of delays. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below