2017年7月6日 / 下午2点18分 / 1 个月前

Qatar Airways cancels four A350s -sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has cancelled orders for four A350-900 aircraft, citing delays in deliveries as Airbus deals with supplier problems, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Qatar Airways and Airbus were not immediately available to comment on the cancellation, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Qatar Airways was the launch customer for the newest European wide-body aircraft and has ordered a total of 80. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Richard Lough)

