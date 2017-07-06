FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Airbus says four cancelled Qatar A350s to be reallocated
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 下午4点14分 / 1 个月前

Airbus says four cancelled Qatar A350s to be reallocated

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has cancelled orders for four A350-900 aircraft due to delays in deliveries and they will be "reallocated," Airbus said on Thursday.

Confirmation of the move, which leaves Airbus with four completed A350s worth $311 million each at list prices looking for a new home, came with monthly data showing a tripling of year-to-date orders following last month's Paris Airshow.

"We confirm that Qatar Airways has cancelled four of their contractual A350 delivery slots," an Airbus spokesman said, adding the decision was related to "known supply chain issues".

Asked what would happen to the undelivered jets, he said, "they will be reallocated".

Airbus said it had won 248 gross orders between January and June, or 203 net orders after cancellations. It delivered 306 aircraft over the same period including 30 A350s. (Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris and Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below