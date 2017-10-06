FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月6日 / 下午4点20分 / 12 天前

Airbus CEO warns of significant impact from corruption probes

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders has warned staff of “turbulent and confusing times” amid French and UK anti-bribery and corruption investigations and urged them to support the aerospace group’s top management and the board.

In a letter to 130,000 staff on Friday, Enders defended the decision to report anomalies to UK authorities, which had triggered the probes, and said he and general counsel John Harrison had the board’s backing to see the process through.

The investigations could however lead to “significant penalties” against the group, he said, according to a text of the letter obtained by Reuters.

Airbus declined comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by John Irish

