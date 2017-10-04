FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says it could raise A350 production above its targeted level
2017年10月4日 / 早上8点32分 / 14 天前

Airbus says it could raise A350 production above its targeted level

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Airbus said on Wednesday that it had the capacity to push the production of its A350 planes above its targeted level of 10 aircraft a month.

“We are sticking by our target to increase A350 production to 10 per month by the end of 2018 and we have the industrial capacity to go higher,” said an Airbus spokesman.

He was speaking after aerospace publication Leeham News said Airbus was preparing to push up the output of its new wide-body jet to 13 a month, perhaps by as early as 2019.

The spokesman for Airbus, whose main rival is Boeing, declined to comment on when, or by how much, Airbus could increase the production. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)

