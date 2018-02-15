FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 10:20 AM / a day ago

Airbus studying increase in A350 output - CEO

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Airbus expects to decide this year whether to increase output of the A350 jet, together with plans already under examination to increase single-aisle output to 70 planes a month from the planned rate of 60, said Chief Executive Tom Enders.

Enders also said he expects that Bombardier will start delivering CSeries jets to Delta Air Lines “very soon” after Bombardier won a trade ruling against Boeing.

Airbus has agreed to buy majority control of the loss-making jet programme from Bombardier, and plans to assemble U.S.-bound CSeries jets at its plant in Alabama in future.

These plans are unaffected, Enders told a news conference in Toulouse on Thursday. (Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

