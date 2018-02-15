FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 15, 2018 / 8:40 AM / a day ago

Airbus CEO sees further Eurofighter orders as defence budgets rise

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Airbus said further Eurofighter orders, both from new export customers and repeat orders by launch customers, could be on the cards soon.

“Defence expenditures are rising, old aircraft are getting retired, Germany is certainly a possibility here,” CEO Tom Enders told analysts after the group reported 2017 results.

“Exports to other countries and repeat orders by customers are a real possibility,” he added.

Reporting by Tim Hepher Writing by Victoria Bryan Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below