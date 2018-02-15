FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 5:40 AM / 2 days ago

Airbus takes 1.3 bln euros charge on A400M military plane

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Airbus on Thursday took a 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion) writedown on its A400M military transport plane, lifting cumulative charges on Europe’s troubled defence project above 8 billion euros and clouding higher-than-expected underlying profits.

Europe’s largest aerospace group posted adjusted 2017 operating profit of 4.253 billion euros on revenues of 66.767 billion euros and predicted a 20 percent rise in adjusted operating income in 2018.

Analysts were on average expecting adjusted 2017 operating profits of 3.996 billion euros and revenues of 67.343 billion, according to a poll conducted for Reuters.

$1 = 0.8028 euros Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

