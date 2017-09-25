FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus cites order for 5 MRTT tanker funded by Germany, Norway
2017年9月25日 / 下午2点07分 / 23 天前

Airbus cites order for 5 MRTT tanker funded by Germany, Norway

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus on Monday said it had received a firm order for five MRTT tankers that will be funded by Germany and Norway and operated as part of a NATO fleet, adding to two aircraft already ordered by Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

The order came from Europe’s organisation for the management of cooperative armament programmes (OCCAR) and finalises a move first announced on June 29 by NATO about the two countries joining the Netherlands and Luxembourg in operating the fleet.

The contract signed Monday includes options for four more aircraft, which would enable other countries to join the group, as well as two years of initial support, Airbus said.

Airbus gave no financial details, but the German parliament in June passed a budget that said Germany would contribute 1.4 billion euros to the programme. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

