Norwegian Air CEO interested in collapsed Monarch's airport slots

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle is interested in slots made available by the collapse of British holiday airline Monarch, its chief executive told Reuters, but says the process is unclear.

Monarch collapsed earlier this month, stranding thousands of people, and sparking speculation about what will happen to the take-off and landing slots it occupied at airports such as London Gatwick and Luton.

“We could very well use the slots, but it’s not that easy to actually transfer slots,” Norwegian Air CEO Bjorn Kjos told Reuters on the sidelines of the CAPA Global Summit. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)