Hard brexit would be a "disaster" for UK-based airlines - IATA chief
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
2017年12月5日 / 上午9点41分 / 1 天前

Hard brexit would be a "disaster" for UK-based airlines - IATA chief

1 分钟阅读

GENEVA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A hard Brexit would be a “disaster” for UK-based airlines, the head of the International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday.

“If (traffic rights) are not negotiated because it is a hard Brexit it will be a disaster for the UK-based carriers because they will not be allowed to land in Europe, which is a small problem,” Alexandre de Juniac told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday, although said he didn’t think it would come to that.

De Juniac also repeated that airlines needed clarity on future flying rights by October next year at the latest. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Alistair Smout)

