FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Airline industry set for record profit in 2018 - IATA
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
深度分析
焦点：英国要想下周与欧盟讨论自由贸易 本周必须提出分手方案
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年12月5日 / 上午9点31分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-Airline industry set for record profit in 2018 - IATA

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to read association, paragraph 1)

GENEVA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The world’s airlines are set for another year of record profit in 2018 thanks to improving global economies and robust travel demand, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

Industry profits are expected to rise to $38.4 billion in 2018, from $34.5 billion in 2017, IATA said.

“Industry profitability is on a more sustained path,” IATA chief economist Brian Pearce said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below