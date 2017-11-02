FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Middle East carriers see slowest monthly growth since Feb 2009 - IATA
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 下午3点50分 / 更新于 19 小时前

UPDATE 1-Middle East carriers see slowest monthly growth since Feb 2009 - IATA

3 分钟阅读

* Middle East-U.S. market hit by electronic, travel bans

* Hurricanes weigh on overall demand figures

* Traffic to U.S. also deterred by new security measures (Adds detail on Middle Eastern carriers)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern carriers saw their slowest rate of international growth in September in over eight years, with a temporary ban on electronics and proposed travel restrictions hitting demand, according to an airline industry body on Thursday.

Demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose 3.7 percent in September, the slowest rise since February 2009, the International Air Transport Association said in its regular monthly traffic update.

Gulf carriers such as Emirates and Etihad have come under pressure from overcapacity, security concerns and a drop in regional business travel.

“The Middle East-U.S. market has been hit hard by the now lifted cabin ban on large portable electronic devices, as well as the various proposed travel bans to the U.S.,” IATA said.

It said that traffic between the region and the United States had dropped in August, the most recent month for which that data is available. That was the sixth straight month of declines making it the only international market not to have shown year-on-year growth in the first eight months of the year.

Overall in September, global demand for air travel rose 5.7 percent, the slowest growth since February as hurricanes in the United States hit travel, IATA said.

It said airline capacity rose 5.3 percent and airlines’ load factor, which measures how effectively a carrier fills seats, increased by 0.3 percentage points to 81.6 percent.

“Hurricanes Irma and Maria weighed heavily on the results, although growth already had been tapering,” IATA said in a statement.

IATA said North American airlines saw demand rise 3 percent in September, and added there was anecdotal evidence to suggest that traffic to the United States was being hampered by additional security measures. (Reporting by Stratos Karakasidis and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Susan Fenton and Maria Sheahan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below