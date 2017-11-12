AIRSHOW-UAE, Solvay to produce carbon fibres for Boeing's 777X

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Strata, the manufacturing arm of Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Mubadala Aerospace, and Belgian chemicals group Solvay said on Sunday they had entered into a joint venture to supply Boeing with advanced composite materials.

The materials - pre-impregnated carbon fibres known as “prepreg” - will be produced at a facility at Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates and will supply Boeing’s 777X, the latest generation aircraft, the companies said in a statement.

Pre-impregnated carbon fibres are a strong, light material used to make composite structures for the aviation industry.

The facility will be commissioned in 2020 to support growth in the UAE’s growing advanced manufacturing sector, the statement said, adding the two companies would now seek anti-trust approvals for their joint venture. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Susan Fenton)