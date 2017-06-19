FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
CDB Aviation, GECAS place orders for new 737 MAX 10
2017年6月19日 / 上午9点17分 / 2 个月前

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.

CDB Aviation, the aircraft leasing arm of China Development Bank, signed a provisional deal for 60 Boeing aircraft including 10 of the latest member of the 737 MAX family.

The Hong Kong lessor also signed a memorandum of understanding for 42 Boeing MAX 8 and 8 wide-body Boeing 787-9 airplanes at a ceremony at the Paris Airshow.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), part of General Electric, announced a purchase of 20 of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, which will seat up to 230 people. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

