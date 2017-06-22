FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Eyes on AirAsia as Airbus looks for airshow comeback -sources
PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Airbus has seen its rival Boeing grab most of the headlines at the Paris Airshow this week, but it could turn to AirAsia - one of its largest customers - to narrow the gap after the launch of a new Boeing plane, industry sources said.

AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes signed a services agreement with Airbus earlier this week and stayed on for further negotiations with his company's sole aircraft supplier, sources said.

Airbus declined to comment, while officials at AirAsia could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

