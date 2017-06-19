FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
AIRSHOW-GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.

The order comes after Boeing unveiled plans for a new version of its rival narrowbody jet on Monday, the 737 MAX 10.

Airbus sales chief John Leahy said he did not view the new Boeing model as a rival to the A321.

"We think the 737 MAX-10 is a competitor to the (MAX)9 and that's why a lot of people are converting," he said.

Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier added the manufacturer was in talks with several potential customer over a planned upgrade for its A380 superjumbo, dubbed the A380plus.

The new wingtips, unveiled on Sunday, would only be put into production if Airbus received "a large order", he said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)

