AIRSHOW-GECAS orders 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.

The order comes after Boeing unveiled plans for a new version of its rival narrowbody jet on Monday, the 737 MAX 10.

Airbus sales chief John Leahy said he did not view the new Boeing model as a rival to the A321.

"We think the 737 MAX-10 is a competitor to the (MAX)9 and that's why a lot of people are converting," he said.

Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier added the manufacturer was in talks with several potential customer over a planned upgrade for its A380 superjumbo, dubbed the A380plus.

The new wingtips, unveiled on Sunday, would only be put into production if Airbus received "a large order", he said.