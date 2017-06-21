AIRSHOW-Airbus sales chief plays down prospect of blockbuster order

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Airbus sales chief John Leahy on Wednesday played down expectations of a last-minute blockbuster order to win the Paris Airshow, while dismissing a flurry of deals for a new Boeing jet as the result of heavy conversions from existing models.

Speaking to Reuters on day three of the June 19-25 air show, Leahy said: "We will have some orders today, but today's isn't going to be one of our record air shows."

Regarding orders that Airbus could get over the rest of the Paris Airshow, Leahy added that such deals would be "nothing big, but real stuff."