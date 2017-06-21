FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
AIRSHOW-Airbus sales chief plays down prospect of blockbuster order
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月21日 / 早上8点21分 / 1 个月前

AIRSHOW-Airbus sales chief plays down prospect of blockbuster order

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Airbus sales chief John Leahy on Wednesday played down expectations of a last-minute blockbuster order to win the Paris Airshow, while dismissing a flurry of deals for a new Boeing jet as the result of heavy conversions from existing models.

Speaking to Reuters on day three of the June 19-25 air show, Leahy said: "We will have some orders today, but today's isn't going to be one of our record air shows."

Regarding orders that Airbus could get over the rest of the Paris Airshow, Leahy added that such deals would be "nothing big, but real stuff."

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below