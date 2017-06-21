FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
AIRSHOW-Wizz Air orders 10 Airbus A321ceo planes
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月21日 / 上午10点07分 / 1 个月内

AIRSHOW-Wizz Air orders 10 Airbus A321ceo planes

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Budget airline Wizz Air has signed a firm order for 10 Airbus A321ceo planes, the companies said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

"Based on current list prices, the value of the new order, placed with Airbus S.A.S. and IAE International Aero Engines AG, is some $1.16 billion, although Airbus has granted significant discounts from list prices to Wizz Air," the airline said in a statement.

Chief Executive József Váradi said the aircraft would be delivered in 2018 and 2019 and help the airline expand in central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below